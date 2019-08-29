Watch: Woman toll collector slapped at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula, she hits back

A woman toll collector at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza Thursday was beaten and manhandled by a commuter. The toll collector had rejected the commuter’s identification card when he was trying to pass through the toll without paying any tax. She had insisted that the driver pay the requisite amount.

However, the driver got down from the car and slapped her. In retaliation, the female collector also hit him. Other people present in the toll booth tried to intervene and stop the attack. At the end of the video, the collector can be seen moving out from the booth.

Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza has seen many such incidents in the past. Last month a woman toll collector was punched by a commuter at plaza and another employee was dragged on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop a commuter from passing without paying toll.