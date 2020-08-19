Video: Wall collapse damages parked cars in Saket after heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

The incident in Saket occurred early morning. The wall that collapsed belonged to Apeejay school. The car owners have filed a police complaint blaming school authorities for negligence. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A total of seven parked cars were damaged after a section of a school’s boundary wall collapsed in south Delhi’s Saket area allegedly due to heavy rains that lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

The incident in Saket occurred early morning. The wall that collapsed belonged to Apeejay school. The car owners have filed a police complaint blaming school authorities for negligence.

Watch video 👇

In South Delhi’s Saket area. pic.twitter.com/CBc9ADfJvM — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, several low-lying areas were reported to be submerged in waist-deep water. Rains also brought the traffic to a halt with many vehicles getting stranded on the roads.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, told PTI that Delhi recorded light to moderate rains between 6 am and 8.30 am, thereafter the intensity increased. “More rains are very likely as the day progresses,” he was quoted as saying.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 63.1 mm rainfall between 2:30 am and 11:30 am. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 29.8 mm rains. The Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge weather stations gauged 45 mm, 25.8 mm and 42.5 mm precipitation respectively during the period. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

Civic bodies reported incidents of uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains. Srivastava further informed that the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Therefore, more rains are likely.

(With inputs from Aranya Shankar)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.