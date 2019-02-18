Toggle Menu
Watch | What Delhi people think of Kejriwal’s friendship with leaders he once called corrupt

In the last four years, a lot has changed including his affinity to those he once openly attacked. Indianexpress.com went out to get the public's reaction over his recent bonhomie with opposition leaders.

It’s been four years since Arvind Kejriwal took over as the chief minister of Delhi. Riding on the wave of the anti-corruption movement launched by Anna Hazare, Kejriwal led his Aam Aadmi Party to a stunning victory in the 2015 Delhi elections. Halting the Modi juggernaut and reducing the Congress to zero, AAP won 67 of 70 assembly seats.

Kejriwal’s campaigning stood out for his allegations of corruption against a slew of leaders. But four years into power, Kejriwal looks a changed man. Those he passionately accused of corruption seem to be his new friends in politics. From Sheila Dikshit to Sharad Pawar, from Lalu to Mulayam and Mamata, Kejriwal is now sharing the stage with all of them.

Indianexpress.com spoke to a number of people in Delhi to know what they feel about their CM’s change of heart. This is what they had to say:

