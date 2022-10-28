Watch: Crackers go off from boot of moving car in Gurgaon; police launch probe

The Gurgaon police has initiated a probe after a video went viral on Thursday on social media showing a moving car bursting firecrackers from a box kept on top of its boot.

The police said that a prima facie probe suggests that the video was shot on Diwali night (October 24) and uploaded on Instagram. In the past four days, the police said that the video had garnered over 5 million views.

#WATCH | Crackers go off from boot of moving car in Gurgaon; police launch probehttps://t.co/aNJSGzrEuT pic.twitter.com/apj57oi3Ok — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) October 28, 2022

“The video was recorded by another person who was following the car in a separate vehicle. The social media cell of Gurgaon police took cognizance of the video and an inquiry has been marked to DLF phase 3 police station,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The police informed that in the purported video, a black sedan could be seen moving towards DLF Phase 3 area as several firecrackers are fired from a box kept on the boot of the moving vehicle.

A senior police officer added that the car has been identified and the owner tracked down. “The video was retrieved from a CCTV camera and with the help of the traffic police, it was traced. The car’s owner said that he had recently sold the car to someone else. We are tracking down the culprits and legal action shall be taken against the suspects,” the police officer said.