WATCH: Fire breaks out in building, Delhi Police save three in daring operation

In a daring operation by three constables of the Delhi Police, a woman and a couple were rescued on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a building in Paharganj. According to DCP (central) M S Randhawa, the fire began on the first floor and the couple, who were living on the floor above, were trapped inside.

The police first had to save a woman who was hanging from one the flats’ balcony grill and was about to fall, he said. Head constable Manoj Kr and constables Sandeep and Amit then broke open the lock of an adjacent building and formed a human chain to enter the second floor balcony and rescue the trapped couple.

“It was a daring and heroic act on the part of the above police staff which resulted in saving the life of the couple. Their act has remained thoroughly commendable,” Randhawa said.

The fire has been doused.

