Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • WATCH: Fire breaks out in building, Delhi Police save three in daring operation

WATCH: Fire breaks out in building, Delhi Police save three in daring operation

"It was a daring and heroic act on the part of the above police staff which resulted in saving the life of the couple. Their act has remained thoroughly commendable," DCP (central) M S Randhawa said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 11:15:53 am
“It was a daring and heroic act on the part of the above police staff which resulted in saving the life of the couple. Their act has remained thoroughly commendable,” DCP (central) M S Randhawa said.

In a daring operation by three constables of the Delhi Police, a woman and a couple were rescued on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a building in Paharganj. According to DCP (central) M S Randhawa, the fire began on the first floor and the couple, who were living on the floor above, were trapped inside.

The police first had to save a woman who was hanging from one the flats’ balcony grill and was about to fall, he said. Head constable Manoj Kr and constables Sandeep and Amit then broke open the lock of an adjacent building and formed a human chain to enter the second floor balcony and rescue the trapped couple.

“It was a daring and heroic act on the part of the above police staff which resulted in saving the life of the couple. Their act has remained thoroughly commendable,” Randhawa said.

The fire has been doused.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement