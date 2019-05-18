Toggle Menu
WATCH: Man shot at in Rohini by unidentified assailants, in critical condition

In what is suspected as gang rivalry, a CCTV footage of the incident reveals the victim was near gate in the area when unidentified men chased and fired at him.

A man was chased and shot at by two people in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 11 on Friday, according to a video released on ANI.

In what is suspected to be gang-related violence, a CCTV footage of the incident reveals the victim was near a gate in the area when unidentified men chased and fired at him. The victim was admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition, ANI reported. People on the streets could be seen trying to run from the spot of the incident after they heard the initial shots being fired.

More details awaited.

