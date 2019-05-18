WATCH: Man shot at in Rohini by unidentified assailants, in critical condition

A man was chased and shot at by two people in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 11 on Friday, according to a video released on ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: A man was shot at by unknown assailants in Rohini, Sector-11, yesterday. He has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Zvrx5hDqBV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019

In what is suspected to be gang-related violence, a CCTV footage of the incident reveals the victim was near a gate in the area when unidentified men chased and fired at him. The victim was admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition, ANI reported. People on the streets could be seen trying to run from the spot of the incident after they heard the initial shots being fired.

