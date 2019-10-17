WATCH: Man enters lion enclosure at Delhi Zoo, rescued

A 21-year-old man entered a lion’s enclosure at the Delhi Zoo at around 11 am Thursday. Zoo officials said he was rescued unharmed and is being questioned by police.

A zoo official said that the man was rescued after officials, including zookeepers and forest rangers, were alerted by people. They jumped in the enclosure and saved him.

In a video of the incident, the young man can be seen sitting in front of the lion. People in the background can be heard screaming and calling out to the man to come back. After a few seconds, the lion pushes the man. Officials said the lion did not harm him.

“The man is a resident of Bihar. There is an iron grill on one side and a bamboo barrier on the other. The man climbed atop the bamboo barrier, which fell inside the enclosure. We have brought him to the police station for questioning,” said DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal.