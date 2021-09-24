Watch video of Delhi court shootout that left gangster Gogi dead

Jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two armed assailants of a rival gang led by another jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya inside the Rohini Court on Friday afternoon. The assailants were also shot dead by the Members of the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell who were with Gogi.

The incident took place when Gogi entered the court. The assailants were already inside the courtroom posing as advocates, said the police.

“Minutes after he entered, they whipped out pistols and opened fire. There was chaos and police personnel of the Counter Intelligence team fired in retaliation. Both the attackers died at the spot,” a senior police officer said. Local police were informed and Gogi was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

A few months ago, Gogi’s associate Kuldeep alias Fajja had managed to escape from police custody when he was produced in Karkardooma Court. Since then, a team of Counter Intelligence had been accompanying Gogi and his associates during their court hearings.