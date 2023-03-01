scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Watch: Building collapses in North Delhi after massive fire

The fire started at the ground floor of the Jaipur Golden Transport company’s office on Roshanara Road in North Delhi.

A building in Delhi collapses after massive fire. (Videograb)
Watch: Building collapses in North Delhi after massive fire
A major fire broke out at a private office on north Delhi’s Roshanara Road on Wednesday. Officials said the fire had spread from the ground floor to the entire building, leading to its collapse.

Nobody was injured in the fire and cooling operation is going on. The cause behind the fire is not known, officials said.

Watch the video of the building collapse here:

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, “A fire call was received around 11.50am. We were told that the fire started at the Jaipur Golden Transport company’s office on Roshanara Road. There is also a factory. Total 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.”

Visuals from the spot show the fire spreading from the ground floor to the roof. As the structure of the building was weak, the roof and the upper portion of the building collapsed.

Locals alleged the smoke entered nearby houses as well. Officials said more than 100 firemen were pressed into action and that around 3pm, the fire was controlled.

Police said they had received a call about the fire and sent a team. No case has been registered yet. An investigation will be initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:38 IST
