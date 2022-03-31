Watch: Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi protest against fuel price hike

As petrol and diesel rates continue to soar for the ninth consecutive day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a group of his party MPs to stage a protest against the fuel price hike in New Delhi.

The Congress leaders chanted slogans and held placards demanding a rollback of fuel prices at Vijay Chowk on Thursday morning, as they kickstarted their three-phase “Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” campaign. Between March 31 and April 7, the party plans to organise rallies and marches targeting the central government over rising inflation and consecutive fuel price hikes.

“In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today,” Gandhi told ANI.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre, PTI reported. In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07.

“Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding nationwide protests against fuel and LPG price hike,” Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge told news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the government did not understand the difficulties being faced by the public because of the sudden hike in fuel prices, ANI reported.

“We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states will conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked. We demand that fuel prices be rolled back,” Chowdhury said.