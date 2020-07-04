Video: Car knocks down 60-year-old woman in East Delhi, driver arrested

A CCTV footage of the incident . A CCTV footage of the incident .

A 60-year-old woman sustained severe injuries on her legs after she was run over by a speeding car in East Delhi’s Chilla Village on Friday evening. The police said that the woman was standing outside her house when the accused driver hit her and then ran over her while trying to escape.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, a speeding white car first hits the woman, who then falls on the ground near the tyre. While people try to rescue the woman, the driver starts the car and runs over the injured woman and drives ahead. People then run after the car, the woman is lying on the road.

A speeding car hits a 60-year-old woman in East Delhi's Chilla Village on Friday. The woman is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East) said, “the accused was caught near the spot, he was identified as Bhanu. The woman was rushed to the Max hospital by her family members. She is stable now. We have registered a case against Bhanu.”

Police said Bhanu supplies drinking water in the area. The injured woman was identified as Noorjahan. She lives with her husband and their two children in Chilla Village. She was discharged later on Saturday and is now resting at her home. Her family said she can’t move.

Her son, Md Ilyaas said, “she left home around 6 pm to buy vegetables. She was walking on the footpath when the car hit her. We saw that the driver, speeding in the narrow lane. He had already rammed his car into two bikes before hitting Noorjahan. The driver ran over her and tried to flee but our neighbours caught him. He was drunk and wasn’t able to stand properly”

However, police said that the accused wasn’t drunk. A case of road traffic accident has been registered at Gazipur police station.

