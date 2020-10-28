Waste-to-power plant launched at Ghazipur market

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the 15 tonnes per day Waste-to-Power (WTP) plant at the Ghazipur poultry market, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tuesday.

Using the process of bio-gasification, the plant can convert organic waste weighing up to 15 tonnes into 1,500 units of electricity. The cost of managing and operating the plant for six years is Rs 1.11 crore.

Kejriwal said more such plants should come up across the city: “With an existing big WTP plant and the establishment of hundreds of such small plants, waste should no longer be dumped on garbage mountains. It should be recycled and turned into compost or combusted to generate electricity or be used in brick kilns. Only through such judicious recycling will Delhi prosper, or these mountains will keep on increasing in the next 10 years. The plant is a step in this direction.”

Sisodia said, “Governance is choosing to use waste to produce electricity instead of letting it be on the streets or dumping it on garbage mountains. This shows how the government is progressing using technological and scientific advancements.”

He added, “The responsibility of managing mandi waste is of the three MCDs, but due to their failure in doing so, mandi officials and Delhi government took this responsibility upon themselves. This waste will be used to generate electricity. I hope many such plants will come up in all mandis across Delhi, and all mandis will become zero-waste mandis soon.”

Rai said the government has introduced a new model to produce energy and manure by recycling waste collected from the city: “Delhi is grappling with pollution from activities within as well as around the city. We are in touch with the Centre to assist us in reaching an effective solution to curb polluting activities outside the city. AAP is the only government in power in Delhi which has been instrumental in fighting pollution around the year.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.