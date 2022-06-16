Waste to energy plant starts at Ghazipur

The Waste to energy plant next to the Ghazipur landfill was made operational Wednesday, with a capacity to process 1,300 metric tonnes of waste per day

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena tweeted, “Happy to inform that the Waste to Energy Plant beside Ghazipur landfill site has become operational today. Of the 2,600 MTs garbage generated daily in East Delhi, the plant will consume 1,300 MTs per day & reduce additional burden of fresh waste…”

An MCD official said, “The L-G visited the site about two weeks ago. During his visit, the operator assured that the plant will start functioning on June 15. Once it starts operating to its optimal capacity then it’ll process about 1,300 MT of fresh garbage.”

This will help in flattening the landfill site at a faster rate, he said, adding that the height of Ghazipur landfill site has been reduced by over 15 metres.