Delhi: ‘Waste segregation only in 32% of 294 civic wards’

Waste segregation at the source is being implemented in just 32% wards in the national capital — 94 out of 294 wards — according to the 2020-2021 Delhi economic survey.

While all 22 wards under the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantt areas have successfully implemented waste segregation, it has taken off in only 72 wards (26%) of the remaining 272 wards under the three MCDs, data suggests. This, even as the North, South and East Corporations claim to have made a fresh push for waste segregation at the source over the years.

The aim behind waste segregation is to reduce pressure on landfill sites. Delhi sends over 10,000 tonnes of waste to three landfills — Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla — each day.

MCDs claim they process 8,000 tonnes of waste per day using 25 trommel machines at the landfills — which have exceeded their capacity. Experts say of the municipal solid waste generated, close to 50% is compostable waste, and around 20% is recyclable.

Leader of the house, South MCD Narender Chawla, said cooperation from the public is most important: “We are reaching out to RWAs to segregate at home and carry out composting at colony level…”

A senior official of East MCD said, “2,500-2,600 MT fresh waste reaches the Ghazipur landfill per day. We have installed 17 trommel machines which have a daily capacity to process legacy waste up to 3,600 metric tonnes.”

Senior officials said penalty provisions should be introduced for the model to be successful but this is constantly opposed by the MCDs’ political wings. A senior MCD leader said, “With elections round the corner, there is pressure on us to not take any measure that disappoints people.”

The Solid Waste Management bylaws, notified by L-G Anil Baijal in 2018, places the onus of waste segregation directly on those who generate it, including households. Violators are liable to pay a fine of Rs 200.

Rajiv Jain, nodal officer of the SDMC’s Swachh Bharat mission, said most people are segregating waste in in at least 37 of 104 wards: “By March next year, we will make it 100% percent. At present, we are educating people by taking RWAs into consensus, then stop garbage collection and later resort to slapping fines.”