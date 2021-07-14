Was told that DDA razed church; Delhi government has no control over it: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP national convener also said that the local MLA of his party is with the church and providing all the help. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured justice in a matter related to the demolition of a church in Chattarpur area of Delhi saying the action was taken by the Delhi Development Authority which comes under the Central government.

The south Delhi district administration on July 12 razed a church built upon “encroached” land during a demolition drive in Chattarpur. However, the church members termed the action “illegal”, claiming that a notice was not served to vacate the premises.

“I was initially told that the demolition was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority. The DDA comes under the Central government. The Delhi government has no control over it,” Kejriwal told reporters here during his visit.

“The DDA perhaps approached the high court, which gave the order and the DDA took the action,” he said responding to a query on the issue.

The AAP national convener also said that the local MLA of his party is with the church and providing all the help.

“If there was a stay order by the High Court, the demolition of the portion would not have happened. I don’t know the legal part of the matter. When I arrived here yesterday, I was told that such action had been taken,” he said.

Kejriwal said he will go back to Delhi and study the matter. “I can only assure you that the justice will be done and whatever is right will be upheld,” he added.