Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Was flagging violation by AAP: Arrested ex-Cong MLA

Asif Mohammad Khan's lawyers made the submissions during his bail hearing.

The police said Khan and his supporters were using a loud hailer and blocking the road in front of the masjid. (Source: ANI)

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, arrested for allegedly hurling abuses and manhandling a police officer in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, told a court that he was only trying to convince people at a mosque about a model code of conduct (MCC) violation for the MCD polls for which he was arrested.

Khan’s lawyers made the submissions during his bail hearing. As per his lawyers, the incident took place on November 25 at Shaheen Bagh’s Tayyab masjid when AAP candidate Wajid Khan allegedly gave Rs 50,000 to the Imam of the mosque while his aides announced that Rs 1 lakh will be handed with a request to vote for them.

Several people objected to this as they said that a place of worship should not be used for political agendas, Khan’s lawyers argued, adding that Khan reached the spot to tell people that what had transpired was a violation of the MCC as “the place of worship cannot be used for political propaganda and elections as his daughter is also contesting the MCD elections”. His lawyers argued that police violated Supreme Court guidelines while arresting him by “forcibly entering into the house at 2.30 am…”

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:07:16 am
