Warm weather to persist over Delhi for the next seven days: IMD

With rainfall eluding Delhi, warm weather is set to persist over the national capital for the next seven days.

Partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius are expected on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius. Over the upcoming week, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Friday was 63 per cent, while the temperature at the same time was 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Most Delhi districts have witnessed a rainfall deficit over the past week. Against normal rainfall of around 7.9 mm for August 12, the city received none. However, rainfall of 430.9 mm between June 1 and Aug 12 continues to remain in excess of the normal of 356.3 mm for the same period.

The IMD attributes weak monsoon conditions over parts of Northwest and Central India towards the end of this past week to the position of the monsoon trough, a low-pressure belt. The western end of the trough has been lying north of its normal position, according to the IMD. It is set to remain north of its normal position over the next five days. The trough, a feature of the monsoon, extends from the Northwestern part of the country to the Bay of Bengal.