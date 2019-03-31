Toggle Menu
Warm Sunday in Delhi, maximum temperate at 34.3 degrees Celsiushttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/warm-sunday-in-delhi-maximum-temperate-at-34-3-degrees-celsius-5651686/

Warm Sunday in Delhi, maximum temperate at 34.3 degrees Celsius

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for this time of the year.

Kerala, Kerala heatwave, Kerala heatwave warning, Kerala weather, Kerala weather update, Kerala weather news, Kerala temperature, Indian Express, latest news
The humidity level oscillated between 49 and 21 per cent.

It was a warm Sunday in the national capital, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for this time of the year. The humidity level oscillated between 49 and 21 per cent.

The national capital recorded 0.3 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday morning. The weatherman predicted strong surface winds during day time on Monday and the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33 and 19 degrees celsius respectively.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius Saturday even as some parts of south and central Delhi recorded light rains. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Most doctors are poor sleepers, face increased risk of health problems, says research paper
2 Chandigarh: Court declares daughter of owner of Batra Theatre a PO
3 Courier firm, franchise in a bind as rakhis land in France instead of UK