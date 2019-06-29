Warm morning in Delhi, minimum temp 30 degree Celsius

Toggle Menu
The humidity level at 8.30 am was 43 percent, the MeT department said and predicted partly cloudy sky later in the day.

New Delhi: Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)

People in Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degree Celsius, two notches above the normal. The humidity level at 8.30 am was 43 percent, the MeT department said and predicted partly cloudy sky later in the day.

“The sky will be partly cloudy later in the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius,” an official of the MeT department said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 41.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius.

