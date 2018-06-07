Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Warm morning in Delhi

The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 11:29:56 am
delhi weather today, weather updates, delhi temperature, weather prediction, imd, indian express The focus has been to discourage people from staying out of doors during peak heat hours, and spread awareness. Archive
Delhiites woke up to a warm morning today as the minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 58 per cent, said an official from the MeT department. The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature registered yesterday was 28.5 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature was 36.6 degrees.

