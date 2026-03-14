War in West Asia: Delhi Chief Secy seeks rationalised use of LPG, asks for plan 

Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Friday directed the Food and Supplies (F&S) department to prepare a plan to ensure rationalised usage of commercial LPG (Liquefied petroleum Gas) in Delhi – based on specific needs of all sectors – as and when the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (P&NG) makes available additional quota of the fuel for the city.

This was after Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Commissioner (F&S) Prashant Goyal, at a high-level meeting, highlighted a few cases in Delhi where shortage of commercial LPG has been reported following the disruption of supplies of petroleum due to the war in West Asia.

“It was decided that a plan for rationalised usage of fixed quota of commercial LPG in Delhi based on specific needs, may be prepared by F&S Department in discussion with the Divisional Commissioner and Delhi Police. This may be used as and when Ministry of P&NG makes available additional quota of commercial LPG in Delhi,” reads the minutes of the meeting that was attended by Verma on Friday.

Also, the document stated that the Power department has been asked to move the Ministry of Power and Ministry of P&NG to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to power plants in Delhi. “The quantity erstwhile fixed for the power plants should not be curtailed under any circumstances.”

The meeting was attended by representatives of F&S and Revenue departments, Delhi Police, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and State Logistics Cell, among others.

Verma went on to issue a slew of directions to the concerned departments and urged representatives of oil and gas marketing companies to provide daily report on supply and stock of fuel.

According to the minutes of the meeting, F&S department was directed to monitor the situation closely by coordinating with all concerned departments/agencies to avoid black marketing of LPG cylinders.

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“The services of field officers be used extensively for keeping watch on supplies, replenishment centres, godowns etc to assist oil and gas companies in streamlining booking process and delivery mechanism of LPG cylinders,” it added. The field officers will also pay surprise visits to such godowns. “Police and Revenue departments were asked to keep a close watch on hoarding, black marketing and diversion and take stringent actions,” read the document.

This comes amid the Delhi Police suspending all leaves of its personnel with immediate effect and starting the process to deploy staff round-the-clock outside LPG cylinder warehouses.

“Leave requests will now be sanctioned only in cases of genuine emergencies to maintain heightened readiness,” a senior officer said.

Police have also asked all district deputy commissioners (DCPs) to identify warehouses/godowns storing LPG cylinders and deploy personnel round-the-clock to prevent any untoward incident, said officers.

According to the minutes of Friday’s meeting, “preventive detention” of hoarders should be done as and when required. Further, the F&S department will issue a press release everyday to counter rumours about LPG/oil/CNG/PNG availability in Delhi to prevent “panic buying”. The department, along with police and others, shall keep a close watch on social media and “immediately counter any negative narratives”, it added.

Verma, meanwhile, directed that PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections be promoted where the PNG network is available.

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Emphasising that law and order must be maintained in all circumstances, Verma said that as and when required, protection be provided to oil and gas companies at their godowns. Also, quick reaction teams must be available round-the-clock, he added. “He said that it is essential to ensure that the right message is sent out to avoid any rumour mongering, panic or fear,” said an official.