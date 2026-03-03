War in the Middle East: Sigh of relief as many return home from Abu Dhabi

Shiv Sharma (26), a business analyst in Manchester, was at the aerobridge, waiting in queue to board his connecting flight from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Delhi’s IGI Airport on Saturday when suddenly, sirens started going off at the airport.

“For a second no one knew what was going on. Then, all of us, in the nearby vicinity, got a message that there is a missile alert and we should head for shelter,” he said.

News had reached him only around half-an-hour back that the United States and Israel had struck Iran, escalating tensions in the region. By then, he was already at the airport.

But he was not worried as he was heading home, far from the conflict areas. However, his happiness was short-lived.

Shiv Sharma (left) and others upon their arrival at IGI Airport on Monday. (Image ource: Devansh Mittal & Amit Mehra) Shiv Sharma (left) and others upon their arrival at IGI Airport on Monday. (Image ource: Devansh Mittal & Amit Mehra)

As sirens at the airport kept ringing, everyone ran back inside the airport from the aerobridge, and there was panic in the air, he recalled.

Soon, Sharma got the news he was dreading: the airspace had been closed and no flights were allowed to take off.

The US and Israeli forces had launched an aerial attack on Iran. Iran retaliated by hitting back at US bases in the region and other Gulf countries. The conflict led to closure of several airports across the region, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“After some time, we were taken to a hotel by the UAE government. I didn’t see any explosions, but many heard the sound,” Sharma recalled.

He was among the couple hundred passengers who reached IGIA on Monday, aboard an Etihad flight that was one of 15 select flights allowed to take off from the AUH during a special three-hour window.

After exiting the Delhi airport, Sharma heaved a sigh of relief and hugged his father, Vinod Sharma, who had come from Jaipur to pick him up.

Manan Ahuja (23) was on vacation with four other family members in Abu Dhabi when the airspace was shut down.

They had a luxurious five-day stay in Dubai. The family had planned to spend another four days vacationing in Abu Dhabi. When news of the war reached the East Delhi family, they were initially worried.

“But eventually, we calmed down as we saw there was nothing to worry about. More worried than us was our family back in India,” he said.

Harpinder Sindhu’s (53) flight from Canada had a layover in Abu Dhabi, when the airspace closed down.

“We were taken to a hotel,” she said, adding that she saw some missiles streaks across the sky and heard some explosions from far away, but felt safe due to the calm behaviour of the authorities. “They booked buses, taxis and hotels for all of us for free,” she said.

Another passenger from Abu Dhabi, Karan (25) said, “I saw some fighter jets in the distance yesterday… but by the time we left today, things had become calm, and people were going outside.”

The Delhi airport on Monday saw 87 flight cancellations. Delhi airport operator DIAL said there are delays or schedule changes for some West-bound international flights.