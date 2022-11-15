scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Waqf Board irregularities: Delhi L-G recommends disciplinary proceedings against ex-CEO

S M Ali has been accused by the CBI of indulging in acts that include not opposing the illegal resolution passed by the Waqf Board for the appointment of its next CEO and several contractual staff members.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Dilli Ki Yogshala, Yoga classes, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to officials, the L-G has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. He has sent the recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended initiating disciplinary proceedings against former Waqf Board CEO S M Ali for allowing “Illegal resolutions of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB)” at the behest of its then chairman and AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

According to officials, the L-G has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. He has sent the recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Ali has been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of indulging in acts of omission and commission that include not opposing the illegal resolution passed by the Waqf Board for the appointment of its next CEO and several other contractual staff in blatant disregard of his responsibilities, the L-G’s office said in a note.

“The advertisements published for the post of CEO were in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules and apart from appointing the CEO, the said advertisement also formed the basis for (appointment of) other staff on contractual basis,” an official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...

“Before implementing such orders, Ali should have placed the matter before the board for reconsideration. However, he signed the minutes that resolved to issue an advertisement for recruitment of CEO, which blatantly read ‘Resolved that advertisement published for the post of CEO is ratified and Mehboob Alam (Retd IPS) approved for the post of CEO in the office of Delhi Waqf Board’,” an official said.

More from Delhi

The board not only gave ex-post facto approval to an illegal advertisement, but also approved the illegal appointment of Mehboob Alam as CEO on the basis of the illegal advertisement, officials pointed out.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 11:30:15 am
Next Story

Shubman Gill addresses Sara Ali Khan dating rumours, says coyly, ‘Sara ka sara sach bol diya’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement