Waqf Board irregularities: Delhi L-G recommends disciplinary proceedings against ex-CEO

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended initiating disciplinary proceedings against former Waqf Board CEO S M Ali for allowing “Illegal resolutions of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB)” at the behest of its then chairman and AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

According to officials, the L-G has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. He has sent the recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Ali has been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of indulging in acts of omission and commission that include not opposing the illegal resolution passed by the Waqf Board for the appointment of its next CEO and several other contractual staff in blatant disregard of his responsibilities, the L-G’s office said in a note.

“The advertisements published for the post of CEO were in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules and apart from appointing the CEO, the said advertisement also formed the basis for (appointment of) other staff on contractual basis,” an official said.

“Before implementing such orders, Ali should have placed the matter before the board for reconsideration. However, he signed the minutes that resolved to issue an advertisement for recruitment of CEO, which blatantly read ‘Resolved that advertisement published for the post of CEO is ratified and Mehboob Alam (Retd IPS) approved for the post of CEO in the office of Delhi Waqf Board’,” an official said.

The board not only gave ex-post facto approval to an illegal advertisement, but also approved the illegal appointment of Mehboob Alam as CEO on the basis of the illegal advertisement, officials pointed out.