Waqf Board allots space for corona graveyard

The Delhi Waqf Board has designated a graveyard in the city to bury those succumbing to the coronavirus. (Express file photo: Abhinav Saha/Representational Image) The Delhi Waqf Board has designated a graveyard in the city to bury those succumbing to the coronavirus. (Express file photo: Abhinav Saha/Representational Image)

Citing difficulties in performing the last rites of coronavirus victims, the Delhi Waqf Board has designated a graveyard in the city to bury those who succumb to the disease. The graveyard is located near the Millennium Park on Ring Road.

Waqf Board CEO S M Ali wrote to the Delhi Health Department and Delhi Police Thursday conveying the decision, following which the Revenue Department cleared it. “As you are aware we are facing a hard time due to the spread of COVID-19 and there are so many difficulties emerging on a daily basis. One of the major problems faced by the public relates to the last rites of coronavirus victims. It has been reported that due to the lack of information, the general public is not allowing burials in graveyards of Delhi,” Ali wrote to the department.

