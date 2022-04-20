Waqf Act challenged, Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay’s petition which challenges the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Waqf Act on the ground that no similar laws have been made for other religions.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Centre as well as the Delhi Waqf Board and asked them to file counter affidavits within four weeks. It listed the case for next hearing on July 28.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, submitted that the petition “does raise substantial questions”.

Upadhyay before the court argued that the Act is totally “against the secularism, unity and integrity of the nation” and that the Board which has a Muslim MLA, Muslim MP, Muslim IAS officer, Muslim planner, Muslim advocate, Muslim scholar and Mutawali is paid from public exchequer but the Centre does not collect any money from Muslim religious places.

“On the other hand, states collect around one lakh crore from four lakh temples but there are no similar provisions for Hindus and Jains. Hence, offends Article 27,” he argued, adding that the Centre has arbitrarily enacted the religion-based Act.

Upadhyay’s petition argues that the provisions of the Act grant special status to Waqf properties and confer “unbridled powers” to the Waqf Board to register any property as Waqf property. “There is no safeguard for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and other communities to save their properties from inclusion in the list of Waqf (properties) issued by Waqf boards,” he has claimed, while arguing that other religions are discriminated against.

In the prayer, Upadhyay has sought a declaration that the Centre can enact only uniform law for Trust and Trustees, Charities and Charitable Institutions, and Religious Endowments and Institutions. He also has prayed for a direction that the civil court should decide disputes relating to religious properties and not the Waqf Tribunal.