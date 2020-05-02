‘Wanted to get students back sooner but hands were tied’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has sent 40 buses to bring back students of the city stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday.

The students are likely to return by Saturday and will have to self-isolate themselves for two weeks, said the CM. Arrangements for sending migrant workers back to their states are being worked out, he added.

“We were receiving calls from stranded students, but our hands were tied as we did not want to act without the Centre’s approval. The Centre has now granted clearance. So, 40 buses have left for Kota from Delhi today. We are hoping the students will return by tomorrow,” said Kejriwal.

Around 700-800 students from Delhi are at Kota, a coaching hub which attracts engineering and medical aspirants from across the country.

On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the states and Union Territories to develop protocols for sending and receiving stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and others.

Kejriwal said Delhi was in touch with other states in working out the modalities of sending workers back: “We will share… our final plan once it is ready.”

The Delhi government is treading cautiously, with the city having witnessed chaos in the last week of March when thousands of migrant workers had gathered at bus terminals bordering Uttar Pradesh, demanding arrangements for their return.

During the webcast, the CM said since Delhi was conducting a “lot of tests”, nearly 2,300 per million population, there was also an uptick in the number of cases.

“The national average of tests per million is around 500. That is why it appears that cases are rising in Delhi. But on the brighter side, around 1,100 patients have recovered. There have been 59 deaths, less when compared with many other states,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that initial trends of plasma therapy have been good: “The first patient from Lok Nayak Hospital under plasma therapy has recovered. There was some confusion over a statement from the Centre…. The Centre had merely stated that only those with approvals should undertake this treatment on a trial mode.”

Meanwhile, this month, PDS beneficiaries in the city will get 10 kg ration each. The Centre had in March announced that under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana, every PDS beneficiary will have their monthly allotment doubled from 5 kg to 10 kg — free of cost — for three months.

