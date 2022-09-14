scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Wanted to be a doc: Kin of girl crushed under BSES iron gate

Personnel from the police station opposite the office had rushed to the spot, removed the gate from atop her and admitted her to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. Two other girls who were walking with her narrowly escaped.

Dolly is survived by her four siblings and parents.

A walk home from school took a tragic turn for 13-year-old Dolly, who died after an iron gate of a BSES office fell on her in Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas on Monday afternoon.

Relatives said the girl used to take the same route every day. Her sister, Krishna (16), alleged, “She was heading back with her two friends on the same route she took every day… The gate was open when it fell on her. She was hit by the top portion, which had sharp spikes on it… she was bleeding from her head and mouth. If the gate had been opened, shouldn’t someone have realised there was some problem with it? After the incident, she was still conscious and asking for help… she was in a lot of pain.”

Relatives who had gathered on the unpaved road in front of the family’s small two-floor home in Sonia Vihar said that Dolly was a quiet, studious child who promptly came home immediately after school to spend time with family.

Recalling her intelligence, her father Vijaypal, an auto driver, said, “Dolly wanted to become a doctor. She was very good in her studies, in all subjects. I also wanted to see her achieve that… I work so hard to support my children. My health has also taken a turn for the worse since I lost my child.”

A family friend who had accompanied the girl to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital alleged that there was delay in treatment: “At first, there was no doctor available to treat her despite her injuries… Later, an ambulance was supposed to take her to another hospital that she was referred to… It was also late.”

The hospital administration did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Reacting to the incident, a BSES spokesperson said in a statement, “Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. We are cooperating with authorities in the investigation.”

Police said they are looking into possible causes of the incident and that a case had been registered at Khajuri Khas police station under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence).

