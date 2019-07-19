Wanted man killed in midnight shootout with Ghaziabad Police

A wanted man, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest,was allegedly killed in a police encounter after midnight Thursday in Ghaziabad’s Koyal Enclave, police said.

Advertising

Police said Meherban, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, had around 29 cases against him, including one of murder and several attempt to murder cases, and “was even awarded a life sentence” in one case.

The accused was intercepted near Koyal Enclave in a car with his associates at 12.25 am, following an alert by the Noida Special Task Force (STF) about spotting the accused near Bhopura in Ghaziabad during routine checking, officers said.

Police said Meherban opened fire when he was signalled to stop, following which officers chased his car to an abandoned building.

“A Noida STF officer was injured in the firing. In self defence, the officers also returned fire. One accused was injured and two others escaped,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad.

Advertising

Meherban was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Meanwhile, Meherban’s kin, who claimed his body after post-mortem Thursday evening and took it back to Bulandshahr to perform the last rites, alleged the encounter was “fake”, and that he was killed as a result of rivalry between two families.

Zaheed Khan (25), a labourer, who claimed to have witnessed the encounter, said he heard 10 gun shots fired a little after midnight. Khan said he also saw police vehicles enter the premises.