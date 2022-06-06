Wanted criminal with Rs 25,000 bounty arrested after exchange of fire with Noida Police

A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs. 25,000 was arrested by the Noida police Sunday following an exchange of gunfire after he allegedly tried to evade arrest.

The accused has been identified as Kafil, 35, a member of the Firdaus Gang who faces charges of robbery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and cases under the Gangster Act, among others, the police said.

“The police were carrying out checking near Sector 88 behind a mandi when the accused was seen on a maroon Hero Honda bike. On spotting the police, the accused tried to escape and eventually opened fired, and hurt his leg in the cross-firing and was arrested,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, the station officer of Noida Phase 2 police station.

A Hero Honda motorcycle, one 315 bore pistol, and a blank cartridge has been recovered from the accused, the police also said.

A First Information Report (FIR) under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and Section 25/27 (punishment for using arms, etc.) Arms Act has been filed against the accused and further investigation is underway, added the police.