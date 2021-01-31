Injured cops, families stage protest: ‘Beaten up mercilessly’

Over 200 people, including Delhi Police personnel who were injured during the kisan tractor march on Republic Day and their families, staged a protest at Shaheedi Park on Saturday. They said they are against the attack which led to 394 personnel being injured, some of whom are still undergoing treatment. It was organised by Delhi Police Mahasangh, an organisation started by retired police officials.

Head constable Ashok Kumar, who was deployed at Red Fort on January 26 and sustained injuries on his head, back and legs, was among those at the protest with his family. He said, “They behaved like goons and surrounded us at Red Fort. We tried to take the underground stairs and hide but they pelted stones and thrashed me with lathis and swords. I want them to go back.” Families alleged that protesters attacked the policemen with an intent to “kill them” and should be arrested. They also demanded that the borders be cleared so that protesters go back and police personnel stay safe.

Ritika, a student who is preparing for UPSC exams, said, “My uncle is in the Delhi Police, he was on duty at the time of the clashes. I am against the attack on policemen. I know how police showed restraint but the unruly mob thrashed them mercilessly.” Among the protesters were several children holding placards of ‘Police Lives Matter’.

ACP Ved Bhushan, a retired Delhi Police officer, said, “I’m disappointed with what the farmers did to our personnel.

The Delhi Police helped the farmers and gave them three routes for their march but farmers betrayed and attacked them… The clashes were unfortunate but the government must remove the farmers.”