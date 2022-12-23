scorecardresearch
Want bail plea withdrawn: Aaftab to court

Poonawala appeared via video conferencing before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari and informed the judge he would like to withdraw his bail application. His lawyer, M S Khan, clarified to court that there was a miscommunication between his team and Poonawala.

On the last hearing, the court was due to take up Poonawala’s bail when it was informed he would not like to press forward with his application as it was moved erroneously.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court Thursday he wanted to withdraw his bail application, which his lawyers claimed was moved over a miscommunication.

Poonawala appeared via video conferencing before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari and informed the judge he would like to withdraw his bail application. His lawyer, M S Khan, clarified to court that there was a miscommunication between his team and Poonawala. “We spoke to him. We spoke for 50 minutes. It was decided we will withdraw the bail application,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, police moved an application seeking permission to obtain his voice samples, sources said. The application is expected to be heard Friday.

