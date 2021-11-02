Wankhede presents caste papers to SC panel

Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone head Sameer Wankhede, who is fighting allegations that he forged his documents, met the Chairperson National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Vijay Sampla on Monday, and presented his caste papers. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination.

Malik has also alleged that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth.

Wankhede had complained to the NCSC against Malik’s allegations. “Sameer Wankhede has presented his case before us. He has submitted all relevant documents, including his SC certificate which he received in 1995, his divorce papers and his marriage registration, which has taken place under the Special Marriages Act which is specifically for inter-faith marriages, as well as his birth certificate which says he is a Hindu. We will now initiate verification of all the documents. He has told us that he belongs to the Mahar caste,” Sampla said. He said the Commission had the power to verify documents relating to caste in any complaint or case.

Wankhede is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, for letting off Khan.