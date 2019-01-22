Wall collapse kills two in Najafgarh

Two labourers died and another was injured after a 12-feet-high wall of a scrap godown collapsed on them in Najafgarh Monday afternoon.

The dead labourers, identified as Bulandshahr residents Jasvir Singh (20) and Karim (25), were working at the godown with eight others when the incident took place. Another labourer, Sonu (21), was injured in the collapse and is recuperating at Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital.

“Prima facie, it appears that the foundation of the wall collapsed due to the weight of the tiles on it. At least five feet of the wall was filled with soil,” said a police officer. No arrest has been so far.

An official from the Delhi Fire Services said that “the wall crashed due to gusty winds and heavy rain on Monday”.

Police said they are in the process of registering an FIR, and that the case will be registered under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).