3 killed, 15 injured as wall collapses in outer Delhi’s Alipur; several feared trapped

Three bodies were recovered by the fire department after the wall of a godown under construction in outer Delhi’s Alipur area collapsed a little after noon on Friday. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel said around 15 people were injured while several more are feared trapped under the debris.

The DFS said they received a call around 12.40 pm regarding a collapse in Alipur’s Bakoli area. Four fire tenders were subsequently rushed to the site. According to Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg, “The wall of a 5,000 square-yard godown under construction collapsed. More than ten people are trapped under the debris. Four have been rescued so far and hospitalised. The injured people have been admitted to Raja Harish Chand Hospital.”

Visuals from the site show a collapsed wall with a large quantity of rubble strewn around, while an unresponsive man is seen trapped underneath the debris.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.