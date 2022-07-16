Wall collapse in Delhi’s Alipur: MCD suspends two engineers pending inquiry

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered suspension of a junior engineer and assistant engineer pending inquiry after a wall of an under-construction godown in Outer North district’s Alipur collapsed Friday, killing five labourers and injuring eight.

The contractor and supervisor of the site were arrested, while the site owner is absconding. According to Raja Banthia, ADCP (Outer North), “In the incident of the wall collapse that caused five deaths on Friday, the contractor Sikander Das (42) and the site supervisor Satish Kumar (44) were arrested. Both are residents of Alipur. The owner Shakti Singh Chauhan is absconding.”

Officers had said they received a PCR call at 12.40 pm on Friday at Alipur police station regarding the collapse of a wall in Bakoli village. The police said that on reaching the spot, they found that a wall, about 80 feet long and 22 feet high, had collapsed. Ambulances and firefighters also reached the spot. Fourteen labourers were taken out of the debris, out of which five were declared dead and eight were admitted for treatment at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela.

The police said an FIR was filed under IPC section 288 (negligently pulling down/repairing building), 304 (culpable homicide), 337 (hurt by an act endangering life), 338 (grievous hurt by an act endangering life) and 34 (common intention).