Walk-in vaccination at Delhi government schools for those over 45 years

People get the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government Thursday decided to allow walk-in vaccinations to those above the age of 45 and also said that vaccination centres for this category will be shifted to schools.

The Delhi government has already set up vaccination session sites in schools for those between the ages of 18 and 44, but slots have to be booked on the Cowin portal for vaccination.

“After reviewing challenges of citizens with regard to internet accessibility and issues in registering online slots, we have made a decision to allow registration and walk-in vaccination at all vaccination centres of Delhi, for individuals above 45 years of age,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manis Sisodia visited ILBS Hospital on Thursday and said that shifting sites to schools would result in a smoother process. He held a meeting in the evening where it was decided to allow walk-ins as well.

“People will be more comfortable visiting schools and crowds can also be controlled as they have open spaces. With walk-ins, people will not have to wait to book slots,” Sisodia said.

The city, however, is staring at a vaccine shortage if stocks for this category are not replenished by the Centre in the coming two days.

In the daily vaccination bulletin AAP MLA Atishi said that stocks for beneficiaries over 45 are running out. According to data shared by the Delhi government, while Covaxin doses will last three days, Covishield will run out in two days.

As on Thursday morning, Delhi has a little over 2.9 lakh vaccine doses for those above the age of 45, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

On Wednesday, over 10,000 people above the age of 45 were vaccinated. So far, 21.8 lakh people falling in this category have got one dose of the vaccine. Around 57 lakh people in Delhi fall under this category.

Vaccination in dispensaries (for the 45+ age group) drops on Wednesdays and Friday as the sites conduct routine immunization for children on these days.

Sisodia, meanwhile, said that after receipt of adequate vaccine supplies the government will administer 1.5 lakh doses to those aged 45 years and above and 1.5 lakh doses to 18-45 years age group cumulatively.