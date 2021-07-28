Amid supply crunch, walk-in for first Covid shot paused in Noida

Amid a supply crunch in Covid doses, walk-in vaccinations in Noida are likely to resume next week. Inoculation of the first doses was halted after the district faced a shortage of vaccines.

According to Cowin data, the district has, so far, administered 15.39 lakh vaccines — 12.6 lakh first doses and 2.73 lakh second doses.

“It is possible that the supply of the vaccine will stabilise in the first week of August. At present, people can log in to Cowin and book a slot for either the first or second shot. As a temporary measure, walk-in for the first shot has been paused, but many centres are offering walk-in for second shots,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, District Immunisation Officer.

According to officials, the district is receiving between 9,000-10,000 vaccines a day. Officials expect that the supply will be increased to nearly 20,000 in the coming days.

As a result, a mega-cluster vaccination drive that was to take place in the district in July has been postponed to August. The health departments had earlier demarcated clusters spanning over a large area for on-the-spot registrations in the 18+ category.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of vaccines administered in Uttar Pradesh, with more than 80 per cent of the beneficiaries having received the first dose. Currently, vaccines are available in 66 centres, including 42 government sites.