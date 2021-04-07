Delhi: Walk-in at AIIMS OPD to be shut temporarily

An order from the AIIMS medical superintendent said the walk-in registrations will be closed from Thursday.

The walk-in OPD registration at AIIMS has been temporarily suspended and only those having prior appointments will be catered by the hospital. The move comes as the city witnesses a surge in daily Covid-19 cases, with 5100 new infections recorded on Monday.

An order from the AIIMS medical superintendent said the walk-in registrations will be closed from Thursday. Dr Sidhartha Satpathy, acting medical superintendent of the hospital told The Indian Express “People coming through the walk-in was gradually rising in the last couple of months. Due to an rise in cases, it was not sensible to have that much of a crowd. After discussions with the Director, a decision has been taken by the hospital administration.” “In view of increased need to minimise possibility of community spread of ongoing pandemic and to optimise diversion of available manpower and material resources for treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of Covid-19, it has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in OPD’s registrations, including special clinics in the hospital and all the Centres,” the order stated. Departments have also been asked to fix the daily limit of new and follow-up patients coming through the online registration.