Waiting for justice, Junaid’s sister names son after him

Baby Junaid, all of nine months, clung to his mother’s leg as she wiped off tears from her face. “He looks like his uncle Junaid… just skinnier. He was my favourite brother, so I decided to name my son after him,” said Rabiya, seated inside her parents’ house in Faridabad’s Khandawli village.

The baby was born three months after his uncle — 15-year-old Junaid Khan — was stabbed to death in a Mathura-bound train by a group of men who allegedly “used communal slurs against him” on June 22 last year. He was returning home after Eid shopping in Delhi.

A year later, sorrow and gloom haven’t left the Khan household. Junaid’s mother Saira has taken to the bed in grief; father Jalaluddin has lost 25 kilos; brother Shakir, who was also attacked by the group, is still unable to lift one arm; and brothers Faisal, Adil, Hashim and Qasim refuse to take the local train in which the 15-year-old was killed.

“We are losing faith in the institutions everyday. Barring one accused, everyone else is out on bail. We are scared because my children Shakir and Hashim are key eyewitnesses,” said Jalaluddin.

Two police officers have been stationed outside the family’s home since last year. Still, every time a family member steps out of the village, Jalaluddin gets restless. “I’ve told my children and grandchildren to only travel by the Metro, to not talk to anyone or get in a fight. I call them every 30 minutes. I fear that what happened to Junaid will happen again,” he said.

From her bed, Saira mumbles her dead son’s name. “A few days before Eid this year, I fell sick… I can’t eat, I sleep all day, and I only think of Junaid. Last year, he died just before Eid. I can never celebrate again,” she said. Last November, village sarpanch Nishar Ahmed had approached Junaid’s kin “to agree to an out-of-court settlement with the accused, so that the villages can maintain peace and brotherhood”. The family had refused the offer — money and land. On the proposal, Ahmed said, “I only did my job as the sarpanch…there is no pressure on the family to settle”.

While a similar sense of gloom hangs in the air in the bylanes of the village, Ahmed reassured that “normalcy has resumed…it is peaceful. We are taking the local train, moving around freely, without fear”. Inside the Khan household, two Junaids live — one is a baby who makes his grandmother smile once a day; and the other, his namesake, who has left behind a stack of books, an unworn new kurta, and grief.

Timeline of case

Oct 2017: Punjab and Haryana HC orders trial court to expedite framing of charges and complete trial within 5 months. Rejects bail plea of main accused

n Junaid’s family approaches HC demanding CBI probe.

Nov 2: Haryana govt claims family is seeking “Rs 2 crore and three acres” as compromise. Family denies claim

Nov 27: Single bench of HC dismisses plea for CBI probe, says it “lacks substance”

n Family challenges dismissal before HC division bench

Dec 5: Division bench orders stay on trial court proceedings

Mar 19: Supreme Court orders stay on trial

