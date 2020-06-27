Waiter’s murder: Delhi Police chargesheet names owner of hospital that treated riot victims

Anwar, owner of New Mustafabad’s Al Hind hospital, had attended to several patients with injuries, including bullet wounds and skull fractures, sustained during the February riots at his hospital, which has been running for three years. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Anwar, owner of New Mustafabad’s Al Hind hospital, had attended to several patients with injuries, including bullet wounds and skull fractures, sustained during the February riots at his hospital, which has been running for three years. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The owner of a hospital, which had during the Northeast Delhi riots provided emergency treatment to victims, has been named by the Delhi Police as the organiser of a protest whose participants indulged in violence. Dr M A Anwar’s name finds a mention in the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the murder of 20-year-old waiter Dilbar Negi.

Anwar, owner of New Mustafabad’s Al Hind hospital, had attended to several patients with injuries, including bullet wounds and skull fractures, sustained during the February riots at his hospital, which has been running for three years.

Documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy, through advocate Suroor Mander, had moved Delhi High Court on February 25 after seriously injured patients could not be transported from Al Hind to the better-equipped GTB hospital because rioters were targeting ambulances. In a midnight hearing, the High Court had directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage of injured victims to GTB or any other government facility.

The chargesheet, filed on June 4 before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at Karkardooma court, states: “Since 15.01.2020, near the place of incident, at Farooqia Masjid, an anti-CAA/NRC protest was underway illegally in which several speakers, on several dates, had given instigating speeches. A false news was spread there that Muslims would not be given Indian citizenship due to NRC, and they would be sent to detention camps.

On the outside, this protest site had pictures of BR Ambedkar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and the Tricolor was waved. However, one particular community was incited against the central government. Those who participated in this protest, who were incited, on the night of 23.02.2020 took part in the violence following which the FIR… was registered at police station Dayalpur. The organisers of the protest which took place at Farooqia Masjid are 1. Arshad Pradhan 2. Dr Anwar, owner of Al-Hind hospital. The above mentioned persons could not be interrogated; they will be questioned later and we will accordingly investigate. The violence which took place on February 23-24 was not an isolated incident….”

When contacted, Dr Anwar said, “I am aware that my name has been mentioned in the chargesheet. Neither did I organise nor did I participate in the protest because I was always busy. In fact, a few times I told the local police that commuting in the area is a problem due to the protest and it should be cleared out. My name has been dragged in this simply because I treated people in the hospital during the riots. I am being dragged in this case because I showed basic humanity. I am being targeted. These are false allegations.”

Pradhan has been mentioned in the chargesheet as a Nehru Vihar resident; his phone was switched off.

The hospital is about 1 km from the sweetshop where Negi worked, as well as from Farooqia Masjid.

Police have so far named 12 persons as accused in the chargesheet — all of them are in judicial custody. They have been identified as Mohd Shanawaj alias Shanu, Mohd Faizal, Azad, Asraf Ali, Rashid alias Monu, Sharukh, Mohd Shoaib, Parvez, Rashid alias Raja, Md Tahir, Salman and Sonu Saifi.

Negi, who hailed from Uttarakhand, used to work at Anil Sweets shop in Shiv Vihar. On the afternoon of February 26, local police from Gokulpuri came to know about the body of a man being found inside the godown — in a charred condition with lower limbs missing below the thigh. The body was later identified as Negi’s. Police have said Negi had gone to the shop’s godown for lunch on February 24 and could not be located until late that night.

As per the chargesheet, a mob came from Brijpuri Pulia and targeted and torched properties owned by Hindus including Anil Sweets shop and godown, Anil Dairy & Pastry shop, a book shop and DRP school.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd