Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Angered over long wait for food, 3 men assault Greater Noida restaurant employee

Video footage showed one of the agitated men walking to the counter, hitting the staffer, grabbing him by the neck, and dragging him away. All the three were arrested.

A screengrab of the video of the incident

Three youths were arrested after they beat up a restaurant employee Wednesday at a shopping mall in Greater Noida, infuriated over their long wait for food, police said.

The video footage of the incident, which happened at Ansal Mall’s Mughlai restaurant ‘Zauk’, has gone viral on social media. It shows the men sitting at a table waiting for their food to arrive while a staffer works at a computer. One of the agitated men walks to the counter, hits the staffer, grabs him by his neck, and drags him away. The video also showed the men thrashing and kicking the worker outside the restaurant.

According to Vishal Pandey, ADCP (Greater Noida), “The three youths had placed an order in the restaurant. When it got delayed they beat up the victim. All three youths, who are residents of Dadri, have been arrested.”

However, Kushal, the manager of the restaurant, said that the three had come and placed an order for an item that was not available. “They got angry because of this and mercilessly thrashed one of our employees,” he said.

“We took him to hospital. He was given medicines for injuries. He was not badly hurt and he is alright now.”

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 08:59:06 am
