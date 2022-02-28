Wages of anganwadi workers highest in Delhi: AAP leaders

With anganwadi workers and helpers refusing to end their strike, senior AAP leaders pointed out that their wages in Delhi are the highest among all states across the country.

The Delhi government increased the honorarium for anganwadi workers from Rs 9,678 to Rs 12,720 and of helpers from Rs 4,839 to Rs 6,810, last week.

The workers, however, have been protesting for regularisation and higher remuneration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines for nearly a month, demanding wages be increased to Rs 25,000 per month for workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers. There are currently around 22,000 workers and helpers employed in AWCs across Delhi.

“Salaries of anganwadi workers have increased up to two and a half times since AAP came to power in Delhi. In comparison to BJP-ruled states, the Kejriwal government pays 30% more to anganwadi workers… they are getting substantially lower salaries in Congress-ruled states… Anganwadi workers in BJP-ruled UP, Gujarat, and Karnataka are paid Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,000 per month… Bihar’s BJP government is paying anganwadi workers only Rs 7,000 per month,” a senior party leader said.

Anganwadi workers have protested periodically against respective governments in different states demanding higher wages.

Governments do not consider anganwadi workers to be regular employees but their services are used for several programmes apart from those at anganwadi centres with children during early childhood care. In Delhi, for example, anganwadi workers and helpers were deployed to distribute dry ration door to door every month, for surveys and home visits, and for vaccination awareness programmes.