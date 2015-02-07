Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Voting time extended for those in queue before 6 PM

The Commission said all those who entered the booth premises before 6 PM will be able to vote.

By: Press Trust of India | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2015 7:01:31 pm
Delhi assembly polls, delhi polls, delhi voters Indians stand in a queue to have their identities verified before proceeding to cast their votes at a polling station in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015. (Source: AP)
Related News

In view of the heavy voter turnout, the Election Commission has extended the voting time beyond the scheduled deadline of 6 PM to enable those in the queues to exercise their franchise.

Large number of voters were still queuing up outside polling stations in various localities beyond the official deadline of voting.

The Commission said all those who entered the booth premises before 6 PM will be able to vote.

An estimated 63.46 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 5 PM and Election Commission officials said voter turnout may break the record of 2013 assembly polls.

In 2013 assembly polls, the overall voting percentage was 66 which was an increase of around 9 per cent from 57.58 per cent in 2008.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now