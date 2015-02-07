Voting time extended for those in queue before 6 PM

Indians stand in a queue to have their identities verified before proceeding to cast their votes at a polling station in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015. (Source: AP)

In view of the heavy voter turnout, the Election Commission has extended the voting time beyond the scheduled deadline of 6 PM to enable those in the queues to exercise their franchise.

Large number of voters were still queuing up outside polling stations in various localities beyond the official deadline of voting.

The Commission said all those who entered the booth premises before 6 PM will be able to vote.

An estimated 63.46 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 5 PM and Election Commission officials said voter turnout may break the record of 2013 assembly polls.

In 2013 assembly polls, the overall voting percentage was 66 which was an increase of around 9 per cent from 57.58 per cent in 2008.

