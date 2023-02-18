Question of voting rights for aldermen settled by Supreme Court, now cloud over MCD Standing Committee polls

A day after the Supreme Court settled the issue of voting rights for nominated members or aldermen in Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday expressed apprehensions regarding the disruption of the MCD House over elections to the Standing Committee, the executive wing of the civic body.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that while the party respects and will abide by the Supreme Court’s decision on aldermen not being allowed to vote for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, it hoped the AAP would do the same regarding the election of members to the Standing Committee.

“I have a strong feeling that AAP will disrupt the MCD House after the Mayor election as they don’t want Standing Committee to be constituted as BJP’s majority is a foregone conclusion,” he said.

While the Mayor is the nominal head of the civic body, it is the 18-member Standing Committee which has executive powers. The Committee has a chairperson and a deputy chairperson elected from among its members.

Having a clear majority in the Committee is crucial for any political party to have control of policy and financial decisions of the Corporation. Six members of the committee are elected in the MCD house directly after mayoral elections.

The formula followed is a preferential system in which the councillor getting the first 36 votes wins and the remaining 12 members are chosen by Ward Committees.

The AAP has expressed apprehension that the BJP will be able to win at least half of the 18 Standing Committee seats if the Congress abstains from voting for the six members. The worst case scenario for the party is BJP managing 10 out of 18 seats in the Standing Committee.

“We hope Aam Aadmi Party too will respect the decision of the Court and allow the election of Standing Committee members to be held after the Mayoral election,” Kapoor added.

Clearing the way for Mayoral polls in Delhi, the Supreme Court ruled Friday that nominated members to the MCD cannot vote in the elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor or Standing Committee members.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, directed that the notification for the election of the Mayor be issued within 24 hours.