50.47% voter turnout in MCD polls; more men cast vote than women: SEC

After the elections to the 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) got over on Sunday, the data from State Election Commission (SEC) showed that there has been a lower voter turnout of 50.47 percent, compared to the previous elections when 53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in 2017.

Also, more number of male voters came to the polling booths than their female counterparts, according to the data.

There are a total of 1.45 crore voters in the city comprising around 78.93 lakh males and 66.10 lakh females. According to statistics, 51.03 % of the total male voters and 49.82 per cent of women cast their votes, apart from 214 transgenders.

Officials said that though the tentative voting percentage at 5.30 pm was around 50.47%, voting continued at some polling stations even after 5.30 pm where the voters had queued up inside the gates of polling premises before the scheduled closing time of 5.30 pm.

According to data, a village Nangal Thakran that falls under ward number 31 in Bawana Assembly constituency boycotted elections in the three polling stations of 17, 18, and 19 on Sunday due to the non-delivery of promises made by political parties and non-execution of developmental works in their area.

Of the 250 wards, the highest voting percentage of 64.75 % was recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest was in ward 145 Andrews Ganj (33.74%).

The results for the MCD elections will be declared on Wednesday (December 7).

“Barring a few stray incidents of model code of conduct (MCC) violations and a couple of other incidents of impersonation, polling remained peaceful throughout the day. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere,” said the commission.

Authorities said that they received around 230 calls in the central control room of Delhi Police on election-related issues. The police seized about 280 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 566 litres of country liquor on the polling day, and arrested three persons in this connection. They have also registered 10 cases under preventive action.

The Election Commission had made elaborate security arrangements at the polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections by deploying CAPF personnel at the sensitive and critical polling stations. “The SEC posted about 400 micro observers at these stations to keep a close watch on the proceedings throughout the day. Drones on selective critical polling stations conducted aerial surveillance, said an SEC officer.

“The Commission had taken stringent security measures to ensure that no incident of poll-related violence occurred. The voter-friendly facilities of the SEC helped the voters get a pleasant experience in casting their vote. All-out efforts were also made by the SEC to facilitate casting of votes by the PWD and elderly citizens over 80 years of age,” said the officer.