Voter deletion calls: Delhi poll panel files complaint

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office has filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging that “misleading calls” are being made by “certain persons/entities” claiming deletion of names from electoral rolls.

In its February 8 complaint, the CEO office attached a number of written complaints received in this regard.

“Prime facie it appears the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the factual correctness of the allegations,” it states.

On Saturday, after the CEO office had issued a public announcement regarding the calls, CM Arvind Kejriwal had accused the Election Commission of “protecting” officers involved in wrongful deletions.