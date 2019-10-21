Vocational subjects must be in curriculum: Sisodia

Continuing his emphasis on vocational education, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday said he would approach the CBSE to make vocational subjects as main subjects, instead of additional ones, for students of schools affiliated to it. “We will be talking to CBSE about this. All schools should have vocational subjects in their curriculum, which will be treated on par with regular subjects,” he said.

Sisodia also said the government will set up Schools of Excellence in vocational studies in Delhi. There are five Schools of Excellence, which are the most resource rich and exclusive government schools, in the capital. In February, The Indian Express had reported that the government was deliberating on setting up such schools specialising in particular streams of study — science, humanities or commerce.

Last week, the Delhi government had announced it would set up a Skill and Entrepreneurship University, dedicated to securing employment for its students. “The university will give students confidence to opt for skill and vocational subjects offered in schools, which they are hesitant to take up now because it doesn’t get them admission in universities,” Sisodia had said.

On Sunday, he said students of vocational subjects in schools will be given preference for admission in the university. Vocational courses are currently offered in 274 Delhi government schools at both the secondary and senior secondary level.

As per the CBSE’s course selection scheme, students in classes XI and XII can select up to three elective skill subjects as part of their five main subjects. Further, they can also choose an optional skill subject. However, they are not given the same weightage as academic subjects in college admissions. For undergraduate admission to Delhi University, a certain percentage is deducted from the ‘best of four subject’ calculation of a student for every vocational subject that they include in it.

Among the 42 skill subjects on offer are retail, tourism, beauty and wellness, insurance, horticulture, electronic technology, media, fashion studies and business administration.