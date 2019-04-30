VK Singh’s former aide booked for ‘fraud’

Minister of State General V K Singh’s former political advisor was booked for alleged fraud by the Ghaziabad Police Sunday. According to a complaint filed at the Kavi Nagar police station, former political attache Dr Shambhu Prasad Singh allegedly carried out fraudulent transactions in General V K Singh’s name, said police.

Advertising

“General Singh’s private secretary Surjit Singh had written a letter to SSP Ghaziabad regarding the alleged forgery activities carried out by Dr Prasad. He has alleged that Dr Prasad fraudulently used General V K Singh’s letterhead. An FIR was registered under IPC section 420 (cheating), among other sections, as per the directions of the SSP,” said Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer 1 (Ghaziabad).

According to police, Prasad also allegedly demanded money from people in General Singh’s name. Prasad is a former defence contractor who was hired by General Singh in 2014 to assist him in constituency-related work after he was elected MP from Ghaziabad.

General V K Singh’s office could not be reached for comment.