Toggle Menu
VK Singh’s former aide booked for ‘fraud’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/vk-singhs-former-aide-booked-for-fraud-5701721/

VK Singh’s former aide booked for ‘fraud’

Prasad also allegedly demanded money from people in General Singh’s name.

Union Minister Gen V K Singh. (Photo credit: Express file photo)
Union Minister Gen V K Singh. (Photo credit: Express file photo)

Minister of State General V K Singh’s former political advisor was booked for alleged fraud by the Ghaziabad Police Sunday. According to a complaint filed at the Kavi Nagar police station, former political attache Dr Shambhu Prasad Singh allegedly carried out fraudulent transactions in General V K Singh’s name, said police.

 

 

“General Singh’s private secretary Surjit Singh had written a letter to SSP Ghaziabad regarding the alleged forgery activities carried out by Dr Prasad. He has alleged that Dr Prasad fraudulently used General V K Singh’s letterhead. An FIR was registered under IPC section 420 (cheating), among other sections, as per the directions of the SSP,” said Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer 1 (Ghaziabad).

According to police, Prasad also allegedly demanded money from people in General Singh’s name. Prasad is a former defence contractor who was hired by General Singh in 2014 to assist him in constituency-related work after he was elected MP from Ghaziabad.
General V K Singh’s office could not be reached for comment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Complaint against Kejriwal’s wife over ‘2 voter IDs’
2 Teacher vacancies remain as many don’t make the cut
3 4 campaigns, 1 aim: AAP hopefuls want fight to remain with BJP alone