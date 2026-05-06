Vivek Vihar fire: ‘First fire tender was half-filled, second arrived late’; firefighters deny lapses

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The first fire tender which reached East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar where a fire at a residential building on Sunday claimed nine lives was “only half-filled, while the second arrived late and the escape ladders brought by the team were short in height,” according to sources in the Delhi government.
Amid allegations of “lapses” in the initial response, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the District Magistrate, Delhi Fire Services, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, Urban Development department and other departments concerned. She will also review Delhi’s preparedness for summer at the meeting.
“The first fire tender that reached the spot was half-filled and the second one was a bit delayed. People also complained that there was a lack of adequate safety equipment and measures and that there was no rescue net and that they (fire officials) asked for mattresses…The ladders the firefighting team brought along were not tall enough to reach the top floors of the building…,” a government official said.
CM Gupta on Tuesday also visited the area and met the affected families. Officials said that she was briefed about the alleged lapses and delays during her visit.
“Today, I met the families affected by the heart-wrenching fire accident in Vivek Vihar. In this hour of grief, we stand with them and are committed to providing every possible assistance,” Gupta said in a post on X.
“She met the family and people have raised a lot of issues…following which, the CM has called a high-level meeting tomorrow not only to discuss this recent one but other fire incidents…The CM will be taking cognisance in the matter and strict action will be taken against any department and officials, if any negligence is found in the reports,” said an official.
A senior fire department official, however, denied the allegations, saying, “We received a call around 24 minutes after the fire broke out and our team reached within six minutes. By the time it reached, the fire had turned massive. The rescue operation was launched without any delay.”
The officials said that 14 fire tenders and five teams were pressed into service. “We rescued 16 people during the operation. If a tanker is not full, it is not released from the station. It is always checked when it leaves from station…There was a central minister at the spot who appreciated our effort,” said the official.
Gupta, meanwhile, has also directed the District Magistrate to submit a detailed report on the incident. “DM has been asked to examine the role of each department and submit the report…the CM will review it during the meeting and evaluate how the incident unfolded, the time taken for fire tenders to reach the spot and why the blaze could not be doused in time. The MCD and Urban Development department have also been asked to submit reports on building byelaws, fire safety clearances and any violations by builders or contractors,” an official said.
CM Gupta said that strict instructions have been issued to all departments to ensure such incidents do not recur, warning that any negligence or compromise on fire safety standards will not be tolerated.
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