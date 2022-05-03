Vivek Agnihotri says Foreign Correspondents’ Club cancelled his press conference

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, has said that the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) in Delhi has cancelled his “press conference” scheduled for May 5 at the club.

In a video on social media, Agnihotri called it an “unusual, shocking and extremely undemocratic thing”.

The club, when contacted, said the event was a promotional one. “The FCC South Asia decided to cancel a promotional event and has no further comment,” said Munish Gupta, president, FCC South Asia.

Agnigotri, however, said in a video posted on Twitter: “Few days back, Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora informed me that the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in New Delhi was very keen to host me for a press conference as many foreign media wanted to talk to me about The Kashmir Files and the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. A press conference was fixed for May 5 at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in New Delhi at 7 pm.”

“All logistics, arrangements and invites were made, but to my shock, yesterday I received a call from their president saying that the event has to be cancelled as some very powerful media have taken strong objection to this conference and have threatened to resign en masse if it is allowed. The club’s management surrendered to agenda-driven, anti-free speech and anti-truth media houses and cancelled the press conference in an undemocratic manner,” Agnihotri claimed.

He added: “This is perhaps the first time that the messiahs and watchdogs of free speech have banned free speech in their own club. Since then I have received calls from many democratic India and foreign correspondents who want this press conference but the club management refused to listen to their demands.”

An “open-house press conference” would be held instead at the Press Club of India on May 5, he said.

The Kashmir Files, released in March, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.